Right-Wing Radio Host Calls Bernie Sanders A Violent 'Radical Marxist'

Mark Levin is apparently the designated demonizer of Bernie Sanders amongst the radical, trash-talking right wing radio hosts. A simple Google search yields page after page of the petrochemical-funded lunatic ranting at Bernie.

It's time to shine some light on that, because Levin is aiming at Sanders' populist message in order to prop up billionaires' agendas clothed in the absent splendor of right-wing populism.

Today is but a mere sampling of Levin's exaggerated lies about Bernie Sanders.

"But the narrative with Bernie Sanders is he's for the people, he just wants everyone to get a fair break, he thinks the rich take advantage of the middle class and the poor and people should have free healthcare and free college and so forth and so on," Levin told his listeners.

Levin isn't going to pass up a chance to wrap Bernie up in the arms of last week's shooter, who was a deranged supporter of his.

Leaning in, he flatly lied to his audience, who laps up these pronouncements like kitties with a saucer of milk. "Bernie Sanders is a radical Marxist who believes in violence, there I said it -- every radical Marxist believes in violence, every radical Marxist believes in violence."

It gets better, as Levin then ties up Bernie with the Commies. China is a police state. Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea are just mild examples of what happens when the commies come. It's right out of the Birch Society handbook.

Proving he has no clue about the differences between socialism and communism, Levin wrapped up with this. "And yet socialism is an off shoot of Communism, it certainly is. They're different degrees and they are violent -- the communists."

Bernie Sanders is not a radical Marxist, nor is socialism an offshoot of Communism, but those facts don't matter to anyone listening.

Here's a fact: Usually the violent radicals are over on the right, like the one who shot up Planned Parenthood, or the one who murdered Good Samaritans defending Muslim teens.

You'll never hear Mark Levin confess to that, though. Never.