Samantha Bee Takes On 'Pumpkin Spice' Trump's London Tweets

On last night's "Full Frontal," Samantha Bee opened the show with Donald Trump's London Mayor Tweetstorm: "Unfortunately, he didn't fall asleep mid 'covfefe.' "

Bee was clearly out of patience with the so-called president: What is WRONG with you? London does not need us to tell them to be more scared, Pumpkin Spice!

And the keeper line I will use forever:

"Trump is the only senile old man who is actually correct that the TV is talking to him!"

