Samantha Bee Takes On 'Pumpkin Spice' Trump's London Tweets

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

On last night's "Full Frontal," Samantha Bee opened the show with Donald Trump's London Mayor Tweetstorm: "Unfortunately, he didn't fall asleep mid 'covfefe.' "

Bee was clearly out of patience with the so-called president: What is WRONG with you? London does not need us to tell them to be more scared, Pumpkin Spice!

And the keeper line I will use forever:

"Trump is the only senile old man who is actually correct that the TV is talking to him!"

And here's part 2:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV