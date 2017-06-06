Scarborough: If A CEO Were Acting Like Trump, He'd Be Removed

In today's episode of "What Are We Going To Do About Grandpa," Joe Scarborough said if Trump was a CEO, he would have been removed by now.

Yes, as strongly as a self-interested Scarborough pushed candidate Donald Trump and showered him with copious air time, that's how much he talks now about Donald Trump's incompetence and apparent signs of early dementia.

"He basically thinks in reality show week-to-week terms, that people will just tune in to the next episode. but this isn't a reality show," he said. "This is actually reality."

"This is a guy that says, well, the whole world is watching. Our tax bill is moving along wonderfully. Our tax bill is being developed right now. our tax bill is in great shape. and --

"Non-existent," Elise Jordan chimed in.

"There literally is no tax bill," he said.

"Now, if I were wandering around saying things that did not exist day in and day out, people would be concerned. If any CEO in a Fortune 500 company was behaving this way, he or she would be removed immediately.

"If they went out and said, hey, we have a new product line coming out tomorrow. Let me tell you about it. It's going to be the greatest product line you've ever seen and there is no product -- and I'm being dead serious here -- they would take him out. he would have psychiatric evaluation and he would no longer with the CEO there. What do we do here?"

The former Rand Paul staffer said she "can't imagine."

"You just think how difficult it is to deal with a family member who was going around and behaving in this condition. It's gotten to the point where it's very scary, because it is the commander-in-chief and seemingly no one has any control over his behavior. He has no control over his behavior.

"So I really am -- I'd be lying if I said I was anything but very anxious and nervous about how all this is going to play out, just because the behavior is so crazy and unhinged."