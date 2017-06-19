Scarborough Plays 'Both Sides Do It' Over Inflammatory Anti-Ossoff Ad

Morning Joe featured this really disgusting attack ad this morning, noting that "both campaigns" have vigorously disavowed that. And of course we all know that a Republican campaign down by two points would still never, ever coordinate between PACs and campaigns, right? (nudge nudge, wink wink)

So what does Scarborough and former Obama press secretary Josh Earnest talk about instead? How all those mean liberals on Twitter should stop talking about Steve Scalise's policies and let the man heal!

They both agreed that a six-month moratorium on our freedom of speech sounds about right.

As Harry Truman once said, "I never did give anybody hell. I just told the truth and they thought it was hell."