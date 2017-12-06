Scarborough Praises 'Checks And Balances' For Dealing With Trump. Mika: Not So Much.

Mika Brzezinski continues to sound the alarm about Trump and the danger he presents to the country, and Scarborough continues to say "there, there" as if she's a cranky child.

"I think you need to start looking at this as more of a danger than perhaps anyone ever thought," she said this morning. "I think it's something to consider."

"Well, I think what I've seen over the past four or five months, Richard, is a resilience in this country," Scarborough said to Richard Haas.

"The systems of checks and balances have worked. Not only have the courts stood up to a president that doesn't really believe in an independent judiciary, the press after being tagged with the Stalinist label has pushed back, even Congress has stood up and pushed back.

"So you tell me. Do you believe, like I believe, that this is a resilient country and we will get through it, or do you believe, like Mika, that we are on the highway to hell?"

"The two are not mutually exclusive," Haas said.

He's right. The Republicans in Congress, who were hypervigilant during the Obama administration over such sins as wearing a tan suit, are mostly asleep at the wheel and not willing to hold him to account. With a few exceptions, they obstruct and delay the investigations. They ignore his ethical problems. They make the occasional public statements and tsk tsk over Trump, but vote directly in line with what he wants.

Remember: One of the items in the Steele dossier (which the FBI is trying to corroborate) is the allegation that Trump was trading information on Russian oligarchs in New York City in exchange for Russian kompromat on American politicians.

If that's true, and we have a president who's blackmailing members of Congress, we are on the highway to hell -- just like Mika says.

