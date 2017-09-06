Scarborough: Why Didn't Comey Just Stand Up To Donald Trump?

Joe Scarborough had some practical advice for political appointees this morning.

"I will say, for kids watching at home and Republicans behind me, there's something I never understood. This as a whole, don't be afraid of your shadow," he said.

"If James Comey had stood up in one of those meetings, pointed at the president and said, 'Mr. President, what you're asking me to do is unethical, and I will not do it. Fire me if you want to obstruct justice. I'm not doing it,' he's holding all the cards.

"That's the one thing I never understood in Washington. There are times when actually doing what seems to be dangerous is the safest thing to do!"

Mika agreed it was "the only way to go."

"If he had done that -- first of all, Donald Trump would have been too scared to fire him. you stay quiet --"

Mika talked about other administration staffers.

"I wonder that about everybody in the administration, honestly," she said. "Some of the people we're so, that we're holding on to hope for, but also especially his communications staff, who repeatedly go out and repeat his lies. Sarah huckabee sanders yesterday -- that was cringe worthy to hear her say 'the president is not a liar and I take offense to that.'

"I can sit here for three hours and go over lie after lie after lie, it would be very hard to debunk every one. The washington post did a survey of, like, five lies a day. She simply was not telling the truth at all."

Just another day in the Trump White House!