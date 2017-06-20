Sen Bob Corker Gives 'Fart In A Car' Treatment To Trumpcare

I've never seen a US senator behave less enthusiastically toward a bill his own party is writing. Corker might as well have said, "Yeah I know Mitch McConnell is my Uber passenger who won't stop farting, but whatcha gonna do?"

Rick Tyler asked Sen. Corker if he'd seen the Republican health care bill.

"I haven't, Rick. Have you?"

I think that was supposed to be a lil' joke. To lighten the atmosphere around a secret Republican bill that will take health insurance away from over 20 million people. Smile!

Then Corker showed so little enthusiasm for the bill I thought he might throw up.

BOB CORKER, REPUBLICAN: I am going to vote for this bill or vote against this bill determined based on how it affects people in Tennessee, and actually how it affects our nation. My understanding is I'm going to see it on Thursday. I have, Rick, attended the last seven meetings, so I have a sense of where this is going and understand the rubs that exist. I'm going to do some preliminary work prior to Thursday.

Sure! And 100% of that preliminary work is going to be watching the Georgia and South Carolina special elections results. But moving on...

CORKER: I think we have an all-senators meeting, all Republican senators meeting tomorrow, to begin talking about it a little more deeply. Look, I have a sense of where this is going, and I know that, you know, the leadership is having various aspects of this scored, and it should be out there it looks like about a week before a vote takes place. I think it's planned to be out language and all on Thursday. I WILLIE GEIST: You think that's enough time for the American public to review it, for you to review it, and to get a vote? CORKER: Well, that's -- it looks like the time that's going to be the time allotted. You know, Rick, I'll tell you this. We will work around the clock to make sure that we understand what's in it and we'll just see. I'm not going to prejudge, and, you know, I would have liked, as you already know, for this to be a more open process and have committee hearings, but that's not what we're doing. At the end of the day, that doesn't preclude my responsibilities as a center, um, as a senator, to either vote yes or no based on the substance that's in it,

↓ Story continues below ↓

Great Freudian slip there, Bob. Moving to the "center," are you? Nice try.

If a dyed in the wool Republican from a red state like Tenne-fricking-see can't find a way to say "Yes, by God, I love what my party is doing about health insurance! LOVE IT!" I think we all know that HE knows the evil they're doing. The question boils down to whether it will cost him his committee chairmanships, which means big donations from the Military Industrial Complex and Big Pharma, or even his Senate seat.

We have to make them all realize, it will cost them.

Bob Corker is up for re-election next year. Does it show?

If you're in Tennessee, Bob Corker's phone number is (615) 279-8125.