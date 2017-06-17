Sen. Feinstein: Trump 'Believes The Rule Of Law Doesn't Apply To Him'

Trump's bewildering twitter antics have finally had an effect on Sen. Diane Feinstein, the highest ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. In an uncharacteristic move, his antics compelled her to release a formal statement telling Trump he is blatantly in "violation of the President's oath of office."

Trump is bent on intimidating anyone whom he feels threatens his autocratic-like authority he mistakenly believes he holds.

NBC News' Brad Jaffy tweeted out her full statement, which reads as follows:

"I'm growing increasingly concerned that the President will attempt to fire not only Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible obstruction of justice, but also Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein who appointed Mueller.

"The message the President is sending through his tweets is that he believes the rule of law doesn't apply to him and that anyone who thinks otherwise will be fired. That's undemocratic on its face and a blatant violation of the President's oath of office.

"First of all, the President has no authority to fire Robert Mueller. That authority clearly lies with the attorney general—or in this case, because the attorney general has recused himself, with the deputy attorney general. Rosenstein testified under oath this week that he would not fire Mueller without good cause and that none exists.

"And second, if the President thinks he can fire Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and replace him with someone who will shut down the investigation, he's in for a rude awakening. Even his staunchest supporters will balk at such a blatant effort to subvert the law.

"It's becoming clear to me that the President has embarked on an effort to undermine anyone with the ability to bring any misdeeds to light, be that Congress, the media or the Justice Department. The Senate should not let that happen. We're a nation of laws that apply equally to everyone, a lesson the President would be wise to learn."

Her statement speaks for itself and for tens of millions of Americans that are appalled by his behavior.