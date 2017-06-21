Sigh. Obama Spokesman Has To Respond To Trump, Again

Mika Brezinski looks beside herself with disgust in this segment. You built this, Mika.

After so-called president Donald Trump tweeted further blame on the Obama administration for "failing" to get prisoners out of North Korea --

While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

-- former National Security Council spokesman Ned Price released a statement:

NEW: Former Obama NSC spokesperson Ned Price on death of Otto Warmbier: "Our efforts on his behalf never ceased." https://t.co/2dgQ8MddSJ pic.twitter.com/HRGxGcqbjP — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 20, 2017

As long as the petty vindictive Donald Trump is in office, we're going to be forced to observe him blame Obama for everything wrong, in part because Trump's whole presidency is just one long revenge game against the former president for making Trump look stupid (yeah) at a White House Correspondence Dinner. The other reason is, it works with Trump's incredibly cultish base.

So Trump will say something something is Obama's fault, and a spokesman from the previous administration will stay professional and state the facts. One almost wishes they would go all Obama anger translator and tell President Stupid to GFY.