Sigh. Obama Spokesman Has To Respond To Trump, Again
Mika Brezinski looks beside herself with disgust in this segment. You built this, Mika.
After so-called president Donald Trump tweeted further blame on the Obama administration for "failing" to get prisoners out of North Korea --
-- former National Security Council spokesman Ned Price released a statement:
As long as the petty vindictive Donald Trump is in office, we're going to be forced to observe him blame Obama for everything wrong, in part because Trump's whole presidency is just one long revenge game against the former president for making Trump look stupid (yeah) at a White House Correspondence Dinner. The other reason is, it works with Trump's incredibly cultish base.
So Trump will say something something is Obama's fault, and a spokesman from the previous administration will stay professional and state the facts. One almost wishes they would go all Obama anger translator and tell President Stupid to GFY.
