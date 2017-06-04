Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Al Franken and Tom Davis channel the Rolling Stones: "Franken & Davis at Stockton State" 1983

Apropos of nothing in particular to include this video this morning. I just caught it on Twitter and was tickled by how well Franken impersonates Mick Jagger. The whole country (and let's face it, the whole damn world at this point) are at such a constant state of FUBAR that you have to find little moments of joy to keep from getting overwhelmed. And there's plenty to be overwhelmed about.

But I have an idea. It appears to me that the entire Republican raison d'être is to react regressively against liberal values. There's no clear ideology, just literally whatever it takes to piss us off. Reversing their own positions and rampant hypocrisy doesn't even register. But here's the thing: they aren't subtle nor particularly smart about this overwhelming drive to do the opposite of what makes us happy. So what if we liberals employ some ju-jitsu reverse psychology on them? What if we all started screaming that climate change is some Republican plot to rob us of jobs? Would we get Mike Pence shrugging earnestly at the thought of liberals wanting jobs instead of clean air? I think so. What if we encouraged the Republicans to ignore evidence of corruption and collusion? Would they then take their checks and balances responsibility more seriously? It's definitely possible.

ABC's "This Week" - Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency; former Vice President Al Gore; former national security adviser Susan Rice. Panel: Alex Castellanos; Jonah Goldberg; Jen Psaki; Katrina vanden Heuvel. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Pruitt, Gore; former Secretary of State John Kerry. Panel: Stephanie Cutter; Michael Gerson; Hugh Hewitt; and Heather McGhee. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Panel: Carol Lee; Jamelle Bouie; Ramesh Ponnuru; and Adam Entous. CNN's "State of the Union" - Warner, Gore, Haley. Panel: former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich.; Nina Turner; Ken Cuccinelli; and Bill Kristol.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Rana Foroohar; Richard Haass of the Council on Foreign Relations; Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Secretary of Energy; George Osborne, former Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom; Yuval Noah Harari, author of “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow.” CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Kaitlan Collins of The Daily Caller, Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine, John Gizzi of Newsmax, Carl Bernstein, former Clinton campaign spokesman Josh Schwerin, David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun and Andrew Feinberg, former White House correspondent for Sputnik. "Fox News Sunday" - Pruitt, Gore. Panel: Brit Hume; Juan Williams; Julie Pace; and Jason Rile.

