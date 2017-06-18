Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Happy Father's Day to all the daddies and daddy surrogates out there.

The purported Chinese saying "May you live in interesting times" is considered both a blessing and a curse. Certainly, it feels more curse-like now...although I may just be confusing that steady stream of swear words reflexively streaming from my mouth as I watch the Sunday shows.

It's a terribly odd thing to me that we seem to have come to a place of collective mutual agreement that the Donald Trump presidency will end in some spectacularly catastrophic fashion. I mean, literally everyone except those last desperate hangers-on: media, politicians, world leaders, and regular people alike, all seem to accept the question is no longer "if" but "when".

I'm not sure this is the best place for us to all reside. First and foremost, I don't believe that the line of succession to the presidency should offer any solace. Maybe we get the Demented Orange Tweeter out of the Oval Office, but will our circumstances be any better with President Pence or (god forbid) President Ryan? Not in the slightest. I'd argue it would be worse, because those two at least understand how government works. It's only the sheer ignorant incompetence that has protected us thus far.

Likewise, the problems don't go away with Trump perp-walked out of the Oval Office. We still have a Republican Party who will lie, cheat and steal in order to give the wealthy tax cuts. Trump is a symptom, not the disease. A really stupid, grossly incompetent, pathologically thin-skinned symptom, but a symptom nonetheless.

So what's catching your eye this morning?