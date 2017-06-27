Trump Has Fake (News) Magazine Covers Hanging In His Properties!

Poor Donald. No amount of attention or adulation is enough for him. Apparently he wasn't feeling the love back in 2009, so he had a fake (news) cover made of a Time Magazine issue from March 1, 2009 which he promptly hung in his properties.

Too bad they are fake.

The cover reads: “Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” and "TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS . . . EVEN TV!".

A Time Magazine with Trump on the cover hangs in his golf clubs. It’s fake. https://t.co/GbabQP5hXQ pic.twitter.com/EFTEcyasRE — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 27, 2017

The Post reports that there was no March 1, 2009, issue of Time Magazine and Trump wasn't on ANY cover in 2009 at all. Whoops. And ironically, the replica isn't even a good one. The border is skinnier than the regular Time issues and the placing and over usage of exclamation points are telltale markers that it is a fake.

Twitter had a field day with this. Sports Illustrated even got in on the fun.

Put yourself on the cover of SI. We won't tell anyone it's fake 😉 pic.twitter.com/XkPt9jkylH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017

Cut @realDonaldTrump some slack. Weren't we all Person of the Year in 2006?: pic.twitter.com/sRN98gWIGe — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) June 27, 2017

Here are the questions I sent the @Trump Org. spokeswoman yesterday about the fake @time cover. Still no answer. pic.twitter.com/lm1a6O92Qa — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) June 27, 2017

UPDATE: Time Magazine has asked for the fake covers to be taken down immediately.

UPDATE: @time has asked the @realdonaldtrump's businesses to remove the phony magazine covers from their walls. https://t.co/beJXOTrevb — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) June 27, 2017

Snowflake, thy name is Donald Trump.