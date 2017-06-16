Trump Hires Wedding Planner To Run NY Housing Programs

What's next for Trump, his barber becomes the Surgeon General?

The NY Daily News reports that another Trump loyalist has been given an important job they know nothing about.

Lynne Patton, who planned Eric's wedding and his senior assistant, now will oversee federal housing programs in New York.

Patton became the Trump "family "planner" in 2009, which seems like the perfect qualifications to run the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Region II, where she’ll decide where billions of taxpayer dollars go.

The NYDN writes, "Responsible for organizing, executing and assisting with upscale events and celebrity golf tournaments,” her LinkedIn profile says. “Handle celebrity talent acquisition for various marketing projects, philanthropic events, and golf tournaments.”

She also helped run Eric Trump's foundation which is under investigation as we speak.

And then there's her "shady' college qualifications:

She also claims on her LinkedIn page to have obtained a juris doctorate degree in 2000 from Quinnipiac University School of Law in Connecticut. Next to the J.D. notation is written (N/A) without explanation. On Thursday school registrar Jim Benson said Patton attended for two semesters but did not graduate. She also listed Yale University but HUD officials couldn’t explain why that was there. Patton, who begins her Region II job July 5, did not return calls seeking comment.

You mean Patton might have fibbed about herself and her qualifications? That probably endeared her to Trump even more.

All we at C&L want to know is why wasn't Patton hired during the botched Easter Egg Roll fiasco? That job is a much better fit for her talents, and she might actually have saved the White House some embarrassment.