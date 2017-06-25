Trump: I Know It's A Racist 'Insult To Pocahontas' To Use With Elizabeth Warren

President Donald Trump acknowledged on Sunday that using the using the name "Pocahontas" as a racist attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was an insult to the heritage and memory of Pocahontas -- but he suggested that he would continue to do it anyway.

During an interview with Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth that aired on Sunday, Trump accused Democrats of "obstruction" of his health care reform effort.

"How do you overcome come that when Sen. Elizabeth Warren says people are literally going to die because of GOP's health care bill?" Hegseth wondered.

"I think she's a hopeless case," Trump replied. "I call her Pocahontas. And that's an insult to Pocahontas. I actually think that she's somebody that's got a lot of hatred, a lot of anger."

"I watched her campaigning for Hillary and she was so angry," he added.