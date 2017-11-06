Trump Jr. Confirms Comey's Account Of Flynn Meeting

Trump Jr. didn't do his father any favors during his interview with Fox's Jeanine Pirro this Saturday night: Trump’s son seems to confirm Comey’s account of the president’s comments on the Flynn investigation:

Soon after former FBI director James B. Comey testified that President Trump told him that he “hoped” the FBI would drop its investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the president's personal lawyer flatly denied that accusation and said Trump “never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone.”

But Donald Trump Jr. — the president's eldest son — seemed to confirm Comey's version of events in a Saturday interview on Fox News as he tried to emphasize the fact that his father did not directly order Comey to stop investigating Flynn. “

When he tells you to do something, guess what? There's no ambiguity in it, there's no, 'Hey, I'm hoping,'" Trump Jr. said. “You and I are friends: 'Hey, I hope this happens, but you've got to do your job.' That's what he told Comey. And for this guy, as a politician, to then go back and write a memo: 'Oh, I felt threatened.' He felt so threatened — but he didn't do anything.”

Trump Jr. also said that Comey's testimony “vindicated” the president and that everything in it was “basically ridiculous.” “

I think he's proven himself to be a liar in all of this. I think he's proven himself to be a dishonest man of bad character,” Trump Jr. said.