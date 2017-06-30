Is Desperate Trump Foreshadowing A Military Strike On North Korea?

Standing in the Rose Garden this morning, Trump said, "The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed and, frankly, that patience is over."

Is he foreshadowing a military strike?

Trump was joined by South Korean president Moon Jae-in when he made those statements.

"Together were are facing the threat of the reckless and brutal regime in North Korea."

He continued, "The nuclear and ballistic missile programs of that regime require a determined response."

Trump said the U.S., is working with our many allies, including Japan against "this menace known as North Korea."

Trump appears to be beating the war drums against North Korea, possibly to divert attention away from his many gaffes, including his vile "Mika tweets."

And lets not forget that there are many of his surrogates on TV, calling for Trump to take preemptive military action right now against North Korea, and we know how much he values those opinions on Fox News.