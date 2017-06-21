Trump Says He Likes Poor People As Long As They're Not In His Cabinet

By Karoli Kuns
2 hours ago by Scarce
up

Our ridiculous excuse for a president is having a campaign rally in Iowa because he's been pissed off about being cooped up in the White House doing the work of the people.

Mr. Populist, explaining how it is that he's got Goldman Sachs bankers like Gary Cohn in his cabinet, explained it this way.

Yeah, and he didn't bother to tell anyone what positions he'd be okay putting poor folks in.

Here are some other moments.

Maybe this was a bad thing to say in Iowa, where wind turbines are a big business.

Or maybe not, because Trump voters are really that blind to any fact that might come up and slap them in the face.

This is a Trump ego boosting moment. No more, no less. But it's good to know he likes poor people, even if he wants them nowhere near his White House.


