Trump Says He Likes Poor People As Long As They're Not In His Cabinet

Our ridiculous excuse for a president is having a campaign rally in Iowa because he's been pissed off about being cooped up in the White House doing the work of the people.

Mr. Populist, explaining how it is that he's got Goldman Sachs bankers like Gary Cohn in his cabinet, explained it this way.

Here's the video.



Trump on wealthy cabinet picks: "In those particular positions, I just don't want a poor person." https://t.co/AwPPgYPkUZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 22, 2017

Yeah, and he didn't bother to tell anyone what positions he'd be okay putting poor folks in.

Here are some other moments.

"Right now we are one of the highest-taxed nations in the world." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 22, 2017

Trump dangles some Clinton chum, loud chants of "lock her up!" — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 22, 2017

"We're not even campaigning and look at this crowd," President Trump says at a campaign rally organized by his campaign staff. — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) June 22, 2017

Maybe this was a bad thing to say in Iowa, where wind turbines are a big business.

. @realDonaldTrump disparages wind energy in Iowa speech. "I don't want to just hope the wind blows to light up your homes." — Jason Noble (@jasonnobleDMR) June 22, 2017

Or maybe not, because Trump voters are really that blind to any fact that might come up and slap them in the face.

This is a Trump ego boosting moment. No more, no less. But it's good to know he likes poor people, even if he wants them nowhere near his White House.