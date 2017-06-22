Trump Spills The Beans: Lordy, There Are No Tapes!

Your long, breathless wait is now over. After keeping everyone in suspense (LOL) for weeks now, Trump has finally tweeted the answers we all needed about the alleged "Comey Tapes."

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

...whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Oh, that was well-parsed, wasn't it? Just enough "deep state" conspiracy hash to feed the Hannitizers among his base, while dancing past the notion that there might indeed be tapes.

If there are, of COURSE he didn't make them, though.

Maybe the Russians did!

Update: Was it all a charade to strongarm Comey?