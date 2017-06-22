Trump Spills The Beans: Lordy, There Are No Tapes!

By Karoli Kuns
Your long, breathless wait is now over. After keeping everyone in suspense (LOL) for weeks now, Trump has finally tweeted the answers we all needed about the alleged "Comey Tapes."

Oh, that was well-parsed, wasn't it? Just enough "deep state" conspiracy hash to feed the Hannitizers among his base, while dancing past the notion that there might indeed be tapes.

If there are, of COURSE he didn't make them, though.

Maybe the Russians did!

Update: Was it all a charade to strongarm Comey?


