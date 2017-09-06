Trump Surrogate Melts Down: 'I’m Not An Ugly Dog'

David Frum, Conservative editor of The Atlantic, got fed up with Trump surrogate Matt Schlapp constantly interrupting him and described his tactics as that of angry dogs.

Matt Schlapp took offense! "I’m not an ugly dog and I’m not taking the airtime!”

Trump released a full stable of surrogates to morning TV to attack James Comey and make believe it is perfectly fine for any sitting president to demand absolute loyalty from the Director of the FBI.

Even when that administration is under FBI investigation.

Frum told Alisyn Camerota, co-host of CNN's New Day, "Director Comey made it clear that everything the president has said about their interaction was a lie, a word that he used again.

"All of this begins with an espionage investigation based on a Russian attack on the United States of with which President Trump was certainly the beneficiary and possibly with which he was complicit," he said.

Like all the other Trump surrogates, Matt Schlapp pushed the preposterous lie that Comey's testimony was a complete vindication for Trump.

Schlapp argued that it's perfectly legal to ask the Director if you're under investigation saying, "The first question I always ask, am I person of interest? Am I a target? It is perfectly logical for every person want to know..."

Frum: "You can't fire the person you're asking that question."



Schlap: "In this case, I agree with the lawyers I talked to in the Bush administration, which was the FBI director ultimately reports to the president" He continued, "The president has a right to fire the FBI director. it is just a fact, David."

Frum said, "If you ask the question, am I a person of interest, you are not asking that to a person over whom you have the power to fire."

As the two continued to battle, Frum observed, "This is turning into an ugly dog contest for pathetic talking points, really."

"Thanks a lot, I appreciate it."

"It's true. It's true."

Frum, "Matt, taking all the airtime won’t make your arguments better...”

Schlap proclaimed, “David, I’m not an ugly dog and I’m not taking the airtime!”