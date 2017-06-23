Trump's Carrier Deal, The Deal That Wasn't

Remember those 1000 jobs Trump touted that he'd save in Indianapolis, from a plant that had employed 1400? Well, starting next month about 600 of them are headed to Mexico anyway.

Source: Death and Taxes

The children of over 600 Carrier employees better hope they’re having Christmas in July because Donald Trump just ruined their winter holiday season.

Way back at the beginning of December of last year, Trump appeared at the Indianapolis plant touting his nothingburger deal that would supposedly keep jobs in the US instead of sending them to Mexico.

“So many people in the other — that big, big beautiful plant behind us, which will be even more beautiful in about seven months from now. They’re so happy. They’re going to have a great Christmas,” Trump rambled, likely too unaware and blinded by his gilded ego to realize that the “great Christmas” he mentioned would be their last at Carrier.

Hundreds of employees will get the boot starting next month. Carrier said it would offer laid off workers manufacturing jobs at other plants but CNBC reports that union officials haven’t received a single offer.