It's like the worms song.

Nobody loves it,

Everybody hates it,

Guess we'll pass it with a tie breaker from Mike Pence.

Down goes the first patient

Down goes the second one

and Down go our rich donors taxes!

Who pay us money

Lots and lots of money,

Who cares if poor people die?

Twitter had the same reaction to this worm of a bill and the worms who think it's worthy legislation:

POINT 5: Bill violates every criticism from Rs over last 7 yrs:

-⬆️deductibles

-⬇️ coverage

-gifts to insurers

-cuts to middle class.. 20 — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) June 22, 2017

My father in law is a Dr and runs a Healthcare Center. He is terrified of what the #HealthcareBill will do to medium income NJ families. — FixIt_Fitz (@fixit_fitz) June 22, 2017

#HealthcareBill will just spread out the pain more slowly Deeper cuts 2 Medicaid than House- Over half Medicaid recipients are kids #Meaner pic.twitter.com/nQyiJOcUaT — Barbara Upton (@upton1144) June 22, 2017

Senate will try to follow House script. 1/ Senate Rs act concerned, 2/ pass meaningless amendments, 3/ claim bill is fixed, 4/ fall in line. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 22, 2017

This dude giving the finger to McConnell is all of us today. #HealthcareBill pic.twitter.com/9Qi0iwXVNp — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 22, 2017

The AHCA is like if you had an "education" bill that demolishes all schools, fires all teachers and gives the money to the rich. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 22, 2017

Hey, Betsy DeVos says "NO Spoilers!'