Van Mows Down Worshippers Near London Mosque UPDATED

There's been another attempted drive-by attack in London tonight. This time, in the northern district of Finsbury.

Several pedestrians have been injured after being hit by a van near a mosque in London. Witnesses said the vehicle veered off the road into worshippers leaving the Muslim Welfare House in Finsbury Park shortly after midnight. Footage showed injured people motionless on the pavement as angry crowds surrounded a white man believed to be the driver.

Thankfully, there are no deaths reported as yet. [ED. NOTE: See update below]

The specifics are similar to the earlier London attack in Westminster, which killed six and injured 49, which Trump was quick to denounce as terrorism. But there is one critical difference: this time, the attacker is white and the targets were British Muslims leaving worship.

So the question must be posed: will politicians and pundits label this as "terrorism" as well?

Will they recognize that the alienation and rhetoric making Muslims "Others" to be feared has created this environment?

This racist bastard ran over innocent civilians on their way home from taraweh #FinsburyPark pic.twitter.com/YHvsVZHqIY — Didier (@Known_As_H) June 18, 2017

UPDATE: Per The Guardian UK, the London police are now confirming casualties.

UPDATE #2: Don't think this is a problem on that side of the "pond" solely: A Muslim Teen Was Kidnapped And Murdered Outside A Virginia Mosque