Vladimir Putin Offers James Comey Political Asylum

Ok, now Putin is just fucking with us. But this is what happens when you have a joke for a president.

Source: The Guardian

Vladimir Putin made a sarcastic offer of asylum to former FBI director James Comey on Thursday, during an attack on Comey’s claims of Russian interference in the US election.

“It sounds very strange when the head of the security services writes down a conversation with the commander-in-chief and then leaks it to the media through his friend,” said Putin. “How, in that case, does he differ from [Edward] Snowden?” the Russian president asked, referring to the NSA whistleblower who has been given political asylum in Russia.

“That means he is not the leader of the security services, but a human rights defender. And if he faces pressure, then we are happy to offer him political asylum too,” said Putin.

Speaking during a marathon phone-in session with the Russian people, Putin said he had not followed Comey’s testimony to the Senate intelligence committee last week but knew some of the details. “The former FBI director said there was Russian interference in the US election process but again gave no evidence,” said Putin.