Watch This Congressman Dance As He Justifies Medicaid Cuts

The very slick Rep.Tom Reed (R-NY) told Joy Reid the Medicaid cuts are all about "reform" and wanting to save Medicaid from itself.

Reid wasn't having it. She told him he cares more about tax cuts than helping the sick, citing a report that predicts Trumpcare will lead to as many as 27,700 more deaths.

“What I’m saying is we need to make the program sustainable, and what you have to do is change the way we do Medicaid, not expand the service,” Reed said.

Reid said Republicans should just admit they only want to drain Medicaid of its funding.

“The plain fact here is that this is not about Medicaid reform,” Reid said. “You, sir, believe that Medicaid should just receive less money and that it shouldn’t be getting its money from taxpayers.”

Watch this soulless machine evade and obfuscate!