Watch Out! Trump Runs Over Putting Green With Golf Cart

Because seriously, here's the original video of the oof driving right over the green, a violation of every golf club rule:

Of course, he's driving "like he owns the place" because he does. Those making this video say so. "Look at that. Driving right on the green. You can do that when you own the course."

They let you do that, don't they Donald? Just like grabbing pu**y. I'm sure the minimum wage grounds keepers appreciate you pooping all over their work.

Why don't they let you just hit the ball from the cart, like it's polo?