Watch Out! Trump Runs Over Putting Green With Golf Cart

By Frances Langum
I think Tom Ley at Deadspin put it best:

Because seriously, here's the original video of the oof driving right over the green, a violation of every golf club rule:

https://twitter.com/MikeNFrank/status/877579677640019968

Of course, he's driving "like he owns the place" because he does. Those making this video say so. "Look at that. Driving right on the green. You can do that when you own the course."

They let you do that, don't they Donald? Just like grabbing pu**y. I'm sure the minimum wage grounds keepers appreciate you pooping all over their work.

Why don't they let you just hit the ball from the cart, like it's polo?


We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
