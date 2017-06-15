What Passes For 'Diplomacy' Under Trump? Dennis Rodman Gives 'Art Of The Deal' To North Koreans

Jim Acosta said it best:

We're through the looking glass people... https://t.co/RFo0JcEGoz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 15, 2017

USA Today:

On Thursday, the former NBA player gave the country’s sports minister a copy of Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal,” a present intended for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It wasn’t signed by Trump, who was Rodman’s boss for two seasons of the “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show. Rodman has said his visit has nothing to do with the White House.

Re: The Art of the Deal, a book Trump didn't write, being given to Kim Un, a merciless dictator, by a has-been NBA player is beyond satire. — sheltomlee (@sheltomlee) June 15, 2017

And Rodman's trip is not official, it's sponsored by PotCoin, your source for legal marijuana cybercurrency!

The creepy double queen motel video is proof!

Driftglass and I are convinced we are living in a world written from the afterlife by Mark Twain and Kurt Vonnegut. I defy you to contradict us.