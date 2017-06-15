What Passes For 'Diplomacy' Under Trump? Dennis Rodman Gives 'Art Of The Deal' To North Koreans
Jim Acosta said it best:
On Thursday, the former NBA player gave the country’s sports minister a copy of Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal,” a present intended for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
It wasn’t signed by Trump, who was Rodman’s boss for two seasons of the “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show. Rodman has said his visit has nothing to do with the White House.
And Rodman's trip is not official, it's sponsored by PotCoin, your source for legal marijuana cybercurrency!
The creepy double queen motel video is proof!
Driftglass and I are convinced we are living in a world written from the afterlife by Mark Twain and Kurt Vonnegut. I defy you to contradict us.
