Andy Card: Trump Wants Staffers Stabbing Each Other In The Back

On Morning Joe, former Bush chief of staff Andy Card talked about the chaos that is the Trump White House -- and whether Gen. Kelly can do anything about it.

"First of all, the president wants to manage inside the White House with having people stab each other in the back," Card said.

"He kind of invites the in-fighting. then he tells Congress they have to get along. They say, which is it, Mr. President? Your own team isn't getting along. How do you expect us to get along? He's not setting the right example to create a climate of governing, people working together."

"And it's not just the fear of Donald Trump on the Hill anymore," Scarborough said.

"And, you know, he attacks Republican members. Of course he attacks democrats all the time. But you can go down the list of Republican members that he has attacked and the dumbest thing last week was Lisa Murkowski.

"He attacks Lisa Murkowski through (Interior Secretary Ryan) Zinke and she says, 'We're not going to approve any of your people and, by the way, I have the purse strings,' and he put her in a position where she had to vote no.

"Donald Trump made her vote no by doing that. Put somebody into the corner, that's how they're going to respond every time."

"And now it's getting easier for Republicans to say no because the door is opened and many have walked through," Mika Brzezinski said.

"They've made it to the other side. They like that room they're in. It's much more comfortable. It feels like to them freedom to the point where they can make their own decisions."