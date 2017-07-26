In Another Bizarre Interview, Trump Attacks Jeff Sessions' Loyalty

CNN New Day discussed this morning's Trump interview in the Wall St. Journal.

Alysin Camarota asked journalist Jeff Toobin to weigh in.

"Yesterday, President Trump had a different take on why Jeff Sessions did that on that day: Not that he was making a bold proclamation of President Trump, but this is what the president told the Wall Street Journal. 'When they say he endorsed me, I went to Alabama. I had 40,000 people. He was a senator from Alabama. He looks at those people and he probably says, what do I have to lose? and he endorsed me. So it's not like a great loyal thing about the endorsement, but I'm very disappointed in Jeff Sessions.' "

Toobin didn't hold back.

"It's just a total lie," he said.

"Whatever you think of Jeff Sessions, he did take a political risk. He was the first senator to endorse Donald Trump. He didn't do it because there were 40,000 people there," he emphasized.

"Jeff Sessions had perhaps the safest seat in the United States. He has been an extremely loyal supporter and someone who has advanced the president's policy agenda more than just about any other cabinet member, limiting civil rights, voting rights. You can argue about whether this is a good thing. It's certainly the Trump agenda.

"What it's all about is Russia and how fixated the president is on the unfairness he perceives of this investigation and he blames Sessions for it. Policy doesn't matter. The personal matters."