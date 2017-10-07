Brit Hume Defends Trump Jr.: 'Everybody Does This'

Brit Hume told Fox News that the blockbuster NY Times report on a secret meeting at Trump Tower between Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and Trump Jr is "once again much too much about not much."

Trump Jr. called it a smokescreen to talk about Russian adoptions, and he was disappointed it wasn't about dirt on Hillary!

Hume described the entire meeting as a "fiasco" because the person that offered up oppo-research to Trump Jr., lied to him.

Hume said, "It turned out that he had been conned. What this Russian lawyer wanted to talk about was this question of Russian adoptions."

He repeated junior's claims that he told Natalia Veselnitskaya that they couldn't do anything about that.

Hume continued, "The meeting went nowhere and nothing happened."

How could Brit Hume actually know this for a fact?

"This is one more case where we have evidence of a contact with somebody (garbled) connected to Russia, but no evidence of collusion," Hume opined.

Was Veselnitskaya going to admit to the NY Times they were colluding together?

Host Shannon Bream read part of a NY Post op-ed that prognosticates that the Clinton campaign would have met up with Russians for oppo-research against Trump if they were approached.

"Both-siderism" meets "what about ism." Of course.

Hume agreed, saying, "it is very much a fact of our campaign life, everybody does this and who knows, sometimes something is revealed that's really important and ougtta be part of the campaign."

See, Donald Jr., was only trying to help America by attempting to acquire oppo-research from a foreign country.

Hasn't Donald Trump has vociferously denied on many occasions that any of his people had ever met with any Russia operatives at all?

His son just confirmed that he was interested in obtaining damaging information about the Clinton campaign from a known Russian lawyer with ties to the Putin government.

Hume then covered Natalia Veselnitskaya's ties to the Russian government by saying, "It's pretty hard to represent large interests in a nation where many large interests are owned by the state, without having some alleged ties to the Russian government."

That, ladies and gentlemen, is how to promote state-sponsored propaganda.

Brit Hume didn't bother to scold Donald Jr., for not being aware of who this woman actually was or who she actually represented, even though a quick Google search would have clued him in instantaneously.

And the timing of this, via Keith Olbermann, is interesting: