Buzz Aldrin's Face As Trump Speaks Is Priceless

It was the final frontier for Buzz Aldrin's credulity as he listened to Donald Trump talk about "space."

"At some point in the future, we’re going to look back and say how did we do it without space?" “Our journey into space will not only make us stronger and more prosperous, but will unite us behind grand ambitions and bring us all closer together. Wouldn’t that be nice? Can you believe that space is going to do that?”

Buzz Aldrin does not appear to be impressed by Trump's remarks about space. pic.twitter.com/RMLd3Hbrt4 — Lauren Werner (@LaurenWern) July 1, 2017

Sorry Buzz, not everyone over the age of 70 has it together mentally like you do. And he's president now but we're working on that.