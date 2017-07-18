Charles Krauthammer Calls Senate Bill Defeat: A 'Historic' And 'Epic Fail'

Fox News' most respected pundit by conservatives called the collapse of the Senate health care bill 'historic' and a 'epic fail.'

Charles Krauthammer joined the All-Star panel on Special Report with Bret Baier and didn't mince his words when the host asked for his opinion.

Krauthammer said, "This is an epic fail. This is historic. This is seven years of arguing going down the drain."

Donald Trump told the press that he's refusing "to own" this defeat even though he campaigned on it for almost two years and instead blamed the Democrats and Obamacare for the inability to get his signature policy legislation passed.

Charles believes Republicans are at the end of the road on replacement of Obamacare. He told the Fox News audience that a repeal only bill is never going to pass and it's a bluff.

Krauthammer gave three reasons why it failed. He's said before that once America got used to the expansion of health care services guided by the government, it would be nearly impossible to then retrieve it.

He continued, "The second is, there was no presidential leadership."

"You want to do something on this scale, you have to do and we were critical of Obama - he gave at least 32 national addresses -- on his health care bill and he made the case."

Charles asked, "Did anybody make the case for what was in this bill in the Senate other than it was a promise?"

And lastly he explained that there's a real divide between moderates on health care and conservatives in both houses that is "almost unbridgeable and there's no room to adjudicate the split."

"You put all of those together and you get an epic fail."

Trump is trying to mitigate his disaster by now saying he wants Obamacare to burn in hell, which means of course the American people would suffer.

But Digby remembers his words during the campaign.

He is a cynical, cynical creep. Recall this from January when he first proposed this "let Obamacare explode" plan and said that he'd decided against it because of the human suffering.

