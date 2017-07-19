Who Gets Booed For Catching A Foul Ball In The Stands? Chris Christie

By John Amato
Gov. Chris Christie has a 15% approval rating and if he didn't believe the accuracy of the polling, all he had to do was listen to the fans boo him after he got himself a foul ball at Citi Field in Queens, NY.

After appearing on MSNBC where he was questioned by Nicolle Wallace on why he ever went to the beach that he closed down to be filmed and have his image attacked, Christie took in a Mets game afterwards.

After grabbing a foul ball, the fans at Mets stadium let then know they fell about the embattled governor and it wasn't pretty.

As much as the Bridgegate scandal tarnished his reputation, his beach fiasco will live in infamy.

Even the baseball announcer couldn't help himself from serving up a ig at the NJ politician.

“Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark.”


