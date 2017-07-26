Chris Murphy Chides Republicans: 'Why Did You Run For Senate If You Just Punt To The House?'

Democrats call for bipartisanship, Republicans threaten bipartisanship.

As today unfolds, it looks like the Republican Senate will try to pass a mini skinny repeal of the ACA, and leave it to a conference with the House of Representatives to come up with an actual bill with actual policy on healthcare. Because they can't get 50 votes on anything real and they are too cowardly to actually work with Democrats on a bill. That is where 30 years of Rush Limbaugh and Fox News has brought the Republican Party.

Chris Murphy asked some very simple questions today on the floor of the house. Like us, he knows the answers already: