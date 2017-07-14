Chris Wallace Piles On Over 'Credibility Of The White House'

Fox News' Chris Wallace told Shannon Bream that the Trump Jr's emails and meeting with now disclosed former Soviet counterintelligence agent Rinat Akhmetshin, has really put the screws to the Trump administration's credibility.

Bream was trying to soften the blow of junior's revelations, but Wallace kept it real.

Chris feels there's very little legal jeopardy for Trump Jr, but said, "There''s a huge problem with the credibility of the White House because they kept saying there is no collusion, there has been no contacts, this is all a hoax, this is all fake news and then it keeps coming up that - they did have these meetings..."

Bream wanted to know if this was just a case of "political neophytes" not understanding what they were doing and just "stumbled into this meeting..."

But Wallace shot that down and said, "But remember, you got it black and white, those emails between Donald, jr., and the British former tabloid publicist, in which he said that this came from the Russian government and was part of the Russian effort that tipped the election to Trump, his son, Donald, Jr., says 'I love it,' and maybe you can say that for Donald Jr., maybe you can say it for Jared Kushner, you certainly can't say it for Paul Manafort, who I've known since the 80s and George H.W. Bush's campaign."

He continued, "You've also got Trump's nominee, the president's nominee for FBI director, Christopher Wray, saying at a hearing this week, 'you know what you should do if you get an offer of assistance from a foreign government or agent, you should tell the FBI."

The question I would ask is, when has the Trump White House ever been credible?

They've lied from their first day in office when Spicer claimed the crowds at Trump's inauguration was the biggest of all time.

They lied about the jobs reports and confidence fairy since Trump took office and everything else in between, right on up until today.

The cowardice the Trump administration is showing as they buckle under the weight of their corrosiveness - right now is unparalleled in modern politics.

And how many days with no on-camera press briefings?

— JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) July 14, 2017

I added:

Since becoming president, @realDonaldTrump has only held ONE press conference that wasn't joint w/ foreign leader. It has been 146 days.

