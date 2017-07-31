Christie Bullies Cubs Fan While Armed With Nachos

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday to catch the Brewers vs Cubs game. Christie's nephew works for the Brewers - for now anyway.

While at the game, he got into the face of a Cub's fan, Brad Joseph. Ben Hutchinson, a reporter for WISN-TV, happened to be Joseph's cousin and was also at the game. He caught the tail end of the interaction on his phone:

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

WISN-TV has a Joseph's accounting of the incident:

"When he initially was going up the stairs I yelled his name. He was quite a bit passed me, and 30 feet away I yelled his name and told him that he sucked. ... I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said. He turned around back towards me and got in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute. (He) was yelling at me. First he told me, 'Why don't you have another beer?' which I thought was a decent come back, and I thought that was kind of funny. Then he started calling me a tough guy."

It's not the first time Christie has shown that his skin is not as thick as his head (or his body in general) and has a public relations skill that makes United Airlines look downright tactful.

The New York Post recalls the time Christie threatened a person while armed with an ice cream cone. And there was the incident a couple of weeks ago where Christie disrupted another baseball game while catching a foul ball. And let us not forget the infamous beach incident at the beginning of July.

It's kind of scary of how Christie cannot control his outbursts. It's even scarier when you realize what a slow learner he is.