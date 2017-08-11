C&L's Friday Night Drive In: Gas-s-s-s!

The US Army creates a chemical weapon which starts leaking from its storage tanks. The effect that it has is that it makes everyone over 25 years old age rapidly. The way they age turns the general population into old conservative fuddy-duddys and then dying off.

A hippie on the run from the cops hits the road in an Edsel to escape the gas and a place to be free, maaaan. Driving across Texas, he encounters bikers hanging out at a country club, jocks in dune buggies, a wild west gun fight and other weird adventures.

Starring Elaine Giftos (her of Student Nurses "fame') and Bud Cort (probably best known as Harold from Harold and Maude as well roles in 1999's Dogma and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou) as well as Ben Vereen, Cindy Williams and Talia Shire, this 1970 sci-fi comedy could be described as a psychedelic version of the Road Warrior flicks.

Some have called Gas-s-s-s! a disjointed mess, others have said it's was an interesting social commentary of the times. Either way, it was the last film director Roger Corman made for American International Pictures.