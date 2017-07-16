C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The 13th Floor Elevators

By Dale Merrill
13th Floor Elevators founder and solo artist Roky Erickson turned 70 years old yesterday. It's surprising to many that he's live to see seven decades with his brain even the slightest bit intact.

I am sure that everyone here is a bit familiar with the life he has led, where his mind went and his influence. If you aren't, the incredible documentary You're Gonna Miss Me tells the story about the wild, damage and weird ride his time on earth has gone on.

It even has a happy ending.

What are you listening to tonight?


