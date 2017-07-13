C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Alternative TV

It was on this day, July 13th, in 1978 that the first issue of fanzine Sniffin' Glue was published. Featuring articles on the Ramones (the zine was named after a song by them) and the Stranglers, it is considered ny many as the first fanzine to be completely dedicated to punk rock (in the UK at least.)

It's creator and editor was former bank clerk Mark Perry. In 1977, Mark formed the band, Alternative TV. The group released 3 singles that year and 1978, they released their debut album The Image Has Cracked. Tonight let's check out "Action, Time and Vision" which was the main calling card from that record.

What are you listening to tonight?