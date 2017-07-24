C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bardo Pond

By Dale Merrill
For over 25 years now, Philadelphia based band Bardo Pond has been creating a sound that is both spaced out and earthy. Dirges and drones get lifted out of slugde by angel wings and are illuminated by fireflies and solar flares.

Earlier this year, they released their 11th album Under The Pines. There's plenty moments where the songs on it sound like blues music being played by spectres standing on top of a wall of distorted sound.

What are you listening to tonight?


Under the Pines
Under the Pines
Artist: BARDO POND
Price: $10.86
(As of 07/24/17 12:29 pm details)

Comments

Broken Promises

