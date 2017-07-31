C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Fall

By Dale Merrill
At 60 years old the Fall's Mark E. Smith still hasn't mellowed with age. Sure, he's stewed to the gills which is equally responsible for his most brilliant moments as it is for his low points.

The latest line up of the band has been one of the longest running in their history and there's been a bit of consistency the band could be lacking for time to time at least since the Brix era. The brand new album, New Facts Emerge, was released a few days ago.

To use the word focused to describe the album may seen a little funny as their sound has always been blurry and woozy. As a fan though who has sat through the "meh" Fall albums along with their finest, after a few good listens now, so far this is leaning much closer to the latter than the former.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

