C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Luna

When Galaxie 500 called it quits in 1991, I was kinda bummed. Their three albums were an important part of what soundtracked my early 20's.

In 1992 the band's guitarist Dean Wareham had his new thing Luna happening and they released their first album Lunapark. With former Feelies Stanley Demeski on drums and the Chills Justin Harwood on bass, they took the Velvet Underground and Modern Lovers sound that Galaxie 500 had molded into their own thing and took into new places.

The first "single" off it was "Slash Your Tires." That song in particular ended up soundtracking '92 for me for a myriad of reasons that I wont get into here.

Luna called it a day in 2005, but reformed a couple years ago. It was announced earlier this year that the band would embark on its first American tour in ages in November. Yes, I do have tickets for it already.

What are you listening to tonight?