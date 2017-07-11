C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Luna

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

When Galaxie 500 called it quits in 1991, I was kinda bummed. Their three albums were an important part of what soundtracked my early 20's.

In 1992 the band's guitarist Dean Wareham had his new thing Luna happening and they released their first album Lunapark. With former Feelies Stanley Demeski on drums and the Chills Justin Harwood on bass, they took the Velvet Underground and Modern Lovers sound that Galaxie 500 had molded into their own thing and took into new places.

The first "single" off it was "Slash Your Tires." That song in particular ended up soundtracking '92 for me for a myriad of reasons that I wont get into here.

Luna called it a day in 2005, but reformed a couple years ago. It was announced earlier this year that the band would embark on its first American tour in ages in November. Yes, I do have tickets for it already.

What are you listening to tonight?


Lunapark
Lunapark
Artist: Luna 2
Price: $29.99
(As of 07/11/17 05:41 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV