Have you ever heard the expression "It's the singer, not the song?" Sometimes it is true. A singer can take a not so good song and make it perfect.

Then there's people like Sandy Denny who could both write a song and sing it just right. This is the first song off her 2nd solo album, 1972's Sandy, which to me is a perfect example of what "beautiful music" should sound like.

What are you listening to tonight?