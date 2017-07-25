C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Steve Goodman

Had he not passed away from leukemia at the age of 36 in 1984, Steve Goodman would be celebrating his 69th birthday today.

With quite a few of his songs becoming standards not only in the folk world but also in the pop and country field, there were many a great tune of his to pick from for the music club tonight. I went with this one though as it seemed spot on for the way of the world now.

The sad part about the song though, with the kleptocracy going on here at home, is that it could be about the clown leader that only 26% of the nation's eligible voters picked to be in charge last year.

What are you listening to tonight?