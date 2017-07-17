C&L's Late Nite Music Club With John Coltrane

Fifty years ago today, July 17th, John Coltrane departed from this mortal coil after a battle with liver cancer at the age of 40. One hundred years from now, people will still be talking about the music he made.

In observation of his I decided to pick the title track from his 1964 album Cresent. Accompanied by McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison and Elvin Jones, this is where 'Trane really starts to experiment and starts stepping into the experimental and avant garde sounds but still keeping a focus on melody and groove. The entire band shines so brightly on this and it is also a good preview of what was yet to come with A Love Supreme, which came out the following year.

What are you listening to tonight?