C&L's Late Nite Music Club With XETAS

I am sure most of us have seen someone made the comment "Now that Trump is president, punk rock will be good again." I have a some issues with that statement.

First off, each and every year there are always bands new and old making great punk rock. They aren't heard by most people. Secondly, a lot of people making the "punk rock will be good again" aren't seeking out those bands. And thirdly, when the "making good punk" band comes along that a lot these types are talking about, it will probably be a one retreading the obvious but with a huge marketing campaign behind funded by some entertainment corporation monolith. Packaged rebellion & angst and all that being spoonfed to those who are waiting for the next great thing to be handed to them, not taking the time to explore and find it themselves.

Hailing from Austin, Texas, XETAS don't have such dollars behind them. They also aren't playing the rote "punk rock" thing either. They color outside the lines as they thrash about but they also got some hooks to pull you in. Their lyrics also have something to say but you are left to disseminate them with your own thought pattern, instead of making them so obvious that getting hit over the head with a hammer by them would be less subtle.

Yes, Xetas are a clever punk rock band. Dig this song from their latest album The Tower. Anyone familiar with one of Austin's favorite REAL rock-n-roll dive bars will immediately recognize the location this video was shot, too.

What are you listening to tonight?