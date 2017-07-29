C&L's Saturday Night Sci Fi Theater: Teenagers From Outer Space (1959)

The French called it "The death of cinema. The end of hope." The late German film critic Milo Scheisskopf said, "It is a nightmare from which I can no longer rouse myself." When it was screened for President Eisenhower at the White House, he reportedly said, "I laughed so hard I pooped myself a little. Then I realized they were trying to be serious and I pooped myself again!"

Teenagers from Outer Space has it all. A cheap, stick-on goatee in the first two minutes tells you that the budget was whatever the director, Tom Graeff. found in the sofa cushions. Giant lobsters. And, of course...

"Derek."

FYI, at least one of the actors made it out of the wreckage of Teenagers from Outer Space with their career intact. King Moody (Spacecraft Captain) went on to memorable supporting and guest roles in such shows as Get Smart, The Bob Newhart Show, Chico and the Man and McDonaldland. Yes, so help me Goethe, there really was a teevee show called McDonaldland, which the late German film critic Milo Scheisskopf said, "Is yet another goddamn nightmare from which I can no longer rouse myself. Thanks America!"

Enjoy!