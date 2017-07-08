C&L's Saturday Night Sci Fi Theater: Our Man Flint (1966)

When you are kidnapped by aliens (and eventually it's going to happen) and they demand that you to surrender a perfect example of every mod, goofy, sexist sartorial and tonsorial fad and fashion of 1965, be sure to have a DVD copy of "Our Man Flint" on-hand -- starring the charming and rail-thin James Coburn as the top man for the "Zonal Organization for World Intelligence and Espionage" (ZOWIE).

Hand the DVD over to your captors, and then just sit back and wait, because sooner or later laid-back super-spy Derek Flint will inevitably swing by to save your ass (and the rest of the world) with nothing but his sweet karate moves.... his Cigarette Lighter with 82 Functions... and his smooth, sophisticated way with the ladies.

Enjoy!