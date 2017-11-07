Ana Navarro On Trump Jr: 'This Kid Was Dropped On His Head As A Child!'

CNN's Ana Navarro hit Donald Trump, Jr. Monday night on Don Lemon's show, shooting straight about how dumb he is.

"I thought, my god, this kid was dropped on his head as a child," Navarro said. "Could he possibly be admitting this?"

"It is one thing after the other," she continued. "The sheer amount of contact and meetings that none of them remember between Trump world and the Russians involved with the Kremlin is astounding."

"This stinks to holy hell. It's time that Republicans stop thinking narrowly and start thinking broadly about defending the American democracy and the integrity of our elections."

Yes, it is. If there is one single aspect of this story that galls me the most, it's the notion that Republicans are not interested in dealing with the very real issues connected with a foreign power interfering in our elections in various ways.

After all, It's not just the email hacks. It's having members of their government reach out to the campaign with the promise of dirt on their opponent. It's hacking into voter databases. They touched every single component of our election process, corrupting it all for the purpose of electing Donald Trump.

And Republicans don't care.