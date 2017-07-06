Confused Old Man Tweets Fox News' Misquote Of His Own Speech

During his speech in Warsaw today, Donald Trump mentioned "the blood of patriots."

Fox News did not hear "patriots," instead believing he said something entirely different.

Donald Trump said "The west was saved by the blood of patriots," but Fox News heard "patriarchs." Because of course they did. pic.twitter.com/APDyjb4ICi — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 6, 2017

The blood of patriarchs, my friends.

Clearly it's a misquote. They probably have an advance copy of the speech and knew what the word was, but chose instead to highlight it.

It apparently delighted Trump.

THE WEST WILL NEVER BE BROKEN. Our values will PREVAIL. Our people will THRIVE and our civilization will TRIUMPH! pic.twitter.com/sozuVgdp5T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2017

Yes, confused old man tweets video of him giving his actual speech, right alongside some jingoistic puffery and Fox News' misquote. No correction, of course.

He is VERY CONFUSED, too. Here he is wandering around the stage as if he has no clue where he is.

LOST IN SPACE For the 2nd time in 3 days Trump gets lost on ... stage w/a deer-in-the-headlights look IN POLAND. pic.twitter.com/W7isPlA9Ok — RogelioGarcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) July 6, 2017

Perhaps there should be a 25th amendment solution. Soon.