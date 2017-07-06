Confused Old Man Tweets Fox News' Misquote Of His Own Speech

By Karoli Kuns
During his speech in Warsaw today, Donald Trump mentioned "the blood of patriots."

Fox News did not hear "patriots," instead believing he said something entirely different.

The blood of patriarchs, my friends.

Clearly it's a misquote. They probably have an advance copy of the speech and knew what the word was, but chose instead to highlight it.

It apparently delighted Trump.

Yes, confused old man tweets video of him giving his actual speech, right alongside some jingoistic puffery and Fox News' misquote. No correction, of course.

He is VERY CONFUSED, too. Here he is wandering around the stage as if he has no clue where he is.

Perhaps there should be a 25th amendment solution. Soon.


Comments

