Conway: 'Bend The Knee' To Trump Because He's Your Superior

The crazy talk that comes out of the mouths of Trump surrogates is unparalleled in modern day history.

Last week, Kellyanne Conway told Fox News' Martha MacCallum that people should treat Trump like the King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm.

She recounted the day Trump asked her to be his campaign manager.

“I said to him something that day I’m going to repeat now, to my colleagues in the White House,” she said. I'll never address you by your first name and I don’t consider myself your peer and he said OK.”

Normal people, normal politicians do not speak to one another like this.

Conway made sure to say he's a great boss for women. Sure thing, Kellyanne. Just keep yourself at arms-length. Seriously.

“I do think that it's important to set up that level of deference and humility when you’ve got someone who’s your boss. Now the President of the United States, now the chief of staff, a general, a secretary, who is clearly your senior, you know, your superior” she said.

Conway continued, "I think it's very important that people not treat elected officials [like the President and Vice President] as their peers."

“Don’t read into that, everybody,” Conway added. “Stop. Put your keyboards down, that’s not about anyone.”

Inherently there is respect for the office of the president, but during Bill Clinton's presidency, conservatives, the media and Republicans alike smashed that respect to smithereens.

Why any White House official would recount a story about how honored they are to shine Trump's shoes is beyond me.